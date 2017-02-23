WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/23 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/23

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Girls Sectionals

A Region 3 Section 1 Championship

Charleston Catholic 42 Fayetteville 41

AA Region 3 Section 2 Semifinals

Summers Co 83 Montcalm 12

Meadow Bridge 50 Greenbrier West 45

Championship: Meadow Bridge vs. Summers Co 3 pm Saturday at Princeton

