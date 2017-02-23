Concord Basketball splits with Charleston on Senior Night - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Basketball splits with Charleston on Senior Night

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams hosted the University of Charleston on senior night on Thursday.

The women fell to the Golden Eagles 54-36.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Olivia Morgan who had 13 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 7-20 overall and 5-16 in the Mountain East.  The loss drops them out of the conference tournament.

The men defeated the Golden Eagles 89-66.  The Mountain Lions were led by Tommy Bolte who had 29 points.  With the victory, Concord improves 11-16 overall and 7-14 in the league.

Up next, both will travel to UVA Wise for the regular season finale.  The women will tip at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.