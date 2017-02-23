Concord Basketball splits with Charleston on Senior Night

Athens, WV

The Concord Basketball teams hosted the University of Charleston on senior night on Thursday.

The women fell to the Golden Eagles 54-36. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Olivia Morgan who had 13 points. With the loss, Concord drops to 7-20 overall and 5-16 in the Mountain East. The loss drops them out of the conference tournament.

The men defeated the Golden Eagles 89-66. The Mountain Lions were led by Tommy Bolte who had 29 points. With the victory, Concord improves 11-16 overall and 7-14 in the league.

Up next, both will travel to UVA Wise for the regular season finale. The women will tip at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.