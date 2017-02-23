Waterline project in Greenbrier County needs signatures

Some rural parts of Greenbrier County are without a reliable source of clean drinking water. The local water district has plans for the Sam Black area but needs residents to sign off on the project and that's the problem.

Greenbrier County Public Service District #2 has filed at the West Virginia Public Service Commission for approval of a water pipeline from Charmco to Sam Black but are still in need of public signatures from residents where the waterline goes by their homes.

"It's critical to the project because if we don't secure those signatures for sign-ups then we won't have the income we need to have to pay for the project. A lot of it is grant money, but a lot of it is a half a percent loan money that we have to pay back," said General Manager of Greenbrier County P.S.D. #2, Kevin Williams.

With almost every infrastructure project, there are bound to be some concerns and this one is no different as it has a price tag of close to $11 million.

"Mostly it boils down to price. You have a lot of people out there. It's an economically depressed area," said Williams.

"Just as long as it's a benefit to all the people in the area that's my main concern. As long as everybody benefits from it," added Joseph Alderson, Sales Distributor for Flowers Baking Company.

Not only will the waterline service homes, but it has the potential for much more.

"We're in hopes that if we are able to put the project in that we might get some industry and business in the Sam Black area that will help create jobs that this area sorely needs," said Williams.

"I think it will help the economy and the area. Maybe allow some more businesses to come in here and I'm sure people with their homes will have more access to the water. I think it will be a good thing," Alderson said.

The Greenbrier County P.S.D. #2 are so dedicated to this project they have been going door-to-door to provide information and gain signatures.

They also said if anyone has any questions, they are more than welcome to stop by the District #2 office or call 304-438-9283.