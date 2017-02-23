Princeton investigators, families ask for help on double homicide case

Two people murdered in September, but still no arrests. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department has hit a wall. David Hazelwood and Cathy Vance, both shot in Cathy's Princeton home. The crime happened in the wee hours of the morning on September ninth, but for the families, the loss of their loved ones, still runs deep.

With some remorse in his voice, Shane Hazelwood, Vance's grandson, recalls the last time he saw his grandma. "I was so tired, I didn't give her a hug. I just told her 'I love you, Nanny, be careful.' When I got to work that day, I got a phone call telling me my grandmother was shot."

Two families still struggling with the voids created by the loss of their loved ones. Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler held a press conference today. He says there are several persons of interest, but not enough evidence to charge anyone. George says "Because of that, we are asking the public to come forward, with any information they might have, that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator."

Daniel Hazelwood describes his brother, David. "David was the youngest of a family of ten. We all grew up together on the family farm. My family and David's friends miss him greatly."

David was pronounced dead at the scene. Cathy survived the shooting initially, and was even released by the hospital... but complications set in.

Karen Morgan, Vance's sister, says "I had her up to the emergency room three times (during) the week that I had her home. But what actually did it was she got meningitis."



Cathy's meningitis... a result of the bullet that pierced her jaw and damaged her throat. Both the Hazelwood and Vance families are now hoping there's someone who knows something. Karen pleads, "So that we can get justice for David and my sister, so the family can have some peace of mind over this."

Mercer County detective Jeff Ellison is in charge of this case. If you know anything, you are encouraged to call him at 304-487-8480. The family of the victims is offering a significant cash reward for any info that leads to an arrest.

