Griffith discusses Obamacare, medical marijuana, and the repeal of "anti-coal" regulation

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith made a stop in Bluefield Thursday; finishing-up a week of work in his district.

It has been a very busy session. Last week, Griffith joined President Donald Trump at the White House as he signed the repeal of the “stream buffer rule.”

Rep. Griffith said he was disappointed in Virginia’s two senators for voting to keep the “job-killing” measure.

“Tim Kaine and Mark Warner did not see fit to lookout for jobs in southwest Virginia,” said Griffith.

The “stream buffer rule” put more restrictions on surface mining operations. Griffith called it a “power grab by the EPA” and said he didn’t understand why some people were upset with rollback.

“It didn’t go into effect until December 20,” said Griffith. “It’s not like it’s going to be any different than before."

Moving on to healthcare. Griffith said it will take time for Congress to come-up with a suitable replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

“It won’t look like Obamacare because it’s not going to be Obamacare,” said Rep. Griffith.

Griffith said the replacement plan will still cover pre-existing conditions and allow parents to keep their children on their healthcare plan until the age of 26.

“We think we can do it more effectively. We think we can make it so we can cover those folks without making the average family pay a fortune in copays, deductibles, and higher premiums,” said Griffith.

Congressman Griffith also spoke about the need to legalize medical marijuana on the federal level. He said Virginia has the oldest medical marijuana law on the books (1979). However, doctors are not able to write the prescriptions because the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) won’t allow it. Griffith would like to see marijuana reclassified to the same level as opioids.

“The Virginia law is already set. All they have to do is change that at the federal level and Virginia is ready to go,” said Griffith.