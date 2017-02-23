Bluefield College Basketball eliminated from AAC Tournament

Kingsport, TN

Both the Bluefield College Mens and Womens Basketball teams were eliminated in the AAC Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Kingsport, TN

The Lady Rams fell to Tennessee Wesleyan 65-56. Bluefield was led by Whitney Smith who had 14 points. The Lady Rams finish the regular season at 18-13. Up next, they will await their fate in the NCCAA National Tournament.

The Men also fell to Tennessee Wesleyan 95-90. The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion III who was just shy of a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds. Bluefield finishes the year at 13-19.