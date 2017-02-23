Bluefield College Basketball eliminated from AAC Tournament - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Basketball eliminated from AAC Tournament

Posted:

Kingsport, TN

WVVA-TV

Both the Bluefield College Mens and Womens Basketball teams were eliminated in the AAC Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Kingsport, TN

The Lady Rams fell to Tennessee Wesleyan 65-56.  Bluefield was led by Whitney Smith who had 14 points.  The Lady Rams finish the regular season at 18-13.  Up next, they will await their fate in the NCCAA National Tournament.

The Men also fell to Tennessee Wesleyan 95-90.  The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion III who was just shy of a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds.  Bluefield finishes the year at 13-19. 

