CAPITOL BEAT: W.Va. Governor asks for furlough power to address budget crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called for furloughs Thursday to, in his words 'stop the bleeding,' as the state's budget crisis continues to deepen.

The proposed legislation would give the Governor the ability to issue an executive order to furlough state workers in response to our budget crisis. It would also define the rights of state employees with respect to their employee benefits during the furlough period.



"Because West Virginia's finances are such a dog's mess, furlough legislation is a necessary precaution to stop the bleeding if we don't act," said Gov. Justice in a press release on Thursday.



The request comes two days after Moody's Investors Services downgraded West Virginia's bond rating, making it more difficult for communities across the state to borrow and build.



"West Virginia's credit was downgraded because our state keeps kicking the can down the road, and it will get worse if we don't wake up. The longer it takes to pass my Save Our State plan and fix the budget crisis, the deeper we'll be in the ditch and it will require furloughs."



In an interview with WVVA News on Thursday, West Virginia's Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said the goal is to address a nearly 123 million dollar shortfall in the current year's budget. The governor has proposed taking that money from the Rainy Day Fund, but there is no indication from lawmakers yet on whether they will approve.



"Beyond that, no more. He (Gov. Justice) doesn't want to take anymore money from the Rainy Day Fund. And when you do that, over time, it is viewed negatively on Wall Street and it's a marker that the state is headed in the wrong direction.



Sec. Hardy said the decline in the Rainy Day Fund from 950 million four years ago to a projected 520 million this July was a key factor in the decision by Moody's Investors Services to downgrade.



"I don't think lawmakers understand the magnitude of this crisis. We look at these numbers everyday and you have to do fundamental large global things to get this budget headed in the right direction."



In the House of Delegates, lawmakers are moving forward on a piecemeal approach as they head into week four of an eight week session.



Lawmakers approved a measure on Wednesday that would eliminate the West Virginia Dept. of Arts and Education, led by Gayle Manchin. Instead, the department's services will be divested among other agencies, effectively cutting the former first lady's salary.



"The Finance Committee has developed working groups to look at each component of each agency and try to identify areas that are inefficient or have money that can be recaptured. The plan, as I understand it, is to report back on the recommendations for an alternate approach to the Governor's plan," said Del. John Shott, (R) 27th Dist.



Meanwhile, Del. Mick Bates, a democrat and member of the Finance Committee, said Thursday he is frustrated over the lack of progress.



"I don't see any room for common ground at this point. I haven't seen anything that reflects people willing to go along with revenue measures or taxes. And I'm not seeing details on cuts. We saw a heated discussion yesterday and I think that's a preview of what's to come."



Secretary Hardy said next year, the state is looking at a half billion dollar deficit, and the projections only go up from there.



"Moving forward, it gets worse. If we don't pass the Governor's proposed budget, it's going to get worse. We can project these numbers three, four years down the line and they only get worse not better."

