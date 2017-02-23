MCEAA operating again after being idled due to financial issues

Remain weather aware this evening and for this weekend.More >>
West Virginia State Police are asking the public's help in the search for Alexis Basconi, who also goes by Alexis White. According to authorities, Basconi's last location is unknown.
History came alive at the 12th annual Primitive Mountain Man Rendezvous.
The chance of rain couldn't keep everyone from the event at the Mercer County Airport today.
A sick child is a reality no parent wants to face, but for the family of three-year-old JJ Begil, it became very real.
Although Memorial Day is Monday, the town of Bluefield took this weekend to remember and honor our vets.
On Friday, a Raleigh County jury returned "not guilty" verdicts in the drug trial of Marquel Ali, a former Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy. Ali faced three counts of possession of marijuana and heroin with all charges stemming from his arrest back in June 2015. At the time, police said they found a duffel bag containing $2,000 worth of marijuana and heroin in a car Ali was traveling in with his cousin. This was Ali's second trial, as the first ended in a mistrial.
Tazewell Sheriff's Office confirms that Juddy Taylor, is the man arrested in Falls Mills on charges from Buchanan County.
