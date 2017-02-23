MCEAA operating again after being idled due to financial issues

Back in September, the McDowell County Ambulance Authority was idled due to financial issues. Then, more financial problems after funding was uncertain for the authority and the McDowell County Sheriff's Department.

Now the McDowell County Emergency Ambulance Authority is alive again.

With the support of the community and new faces behind the wheel, its financial nightmare was short-lived.

"Nightmare would be a good word. It took a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication on a lot of people's parts...too many people to even mention really," says James Barnett, operations manager for MCEAA.

Barnett says initial support from the community and former employees, helped the authority pass state inspection. Then after negotiations with the county and the Economic Development Authority, an agreement was reached to send thousands of dollars of coal royalties to save the authority.

"We are strictly here for the people of McDowell. We are not here to make money, we are a nonprofit organization," says Barnett.

With the ambulance authority back up and running, staff say the community response has been overwhelming....so many residents happy to see these vehicles back on the road.

"I didn't realize how much of a fixture this was in the McDowell County community and how much they missed it when it got shut down. Now they are just elated," says Amber Thornton, an EMT.

"The only thing we're getting is big smiles, big eyes, and thank you's from all around," says Dustin Farmer, an EMT.

Staff say after the initial jump-start of funding from the county, the authority is on its way to running enough calls and billing enough to sustain itself.