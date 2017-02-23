Gov. Justice asks lawmakers to give him ability to furlough state employees

Democratic Governor Jim Justice said Thursday he wants the West Virginia State Legislature to pass legislation that would give him the ability to issue an executive order to furlough workers in response to the budget crisis.

Below is the entire news release sent to WVVA News Thursday afternoon:

AFTER CREDIT DOWNGRADE, JUSTICE ASKS FOR FURLOUGH BILL

The Governor is seeking the authority to issue furloughs for state workforce

CHARLESTON, WV - Following the recent downgrade of the state's bond rating by Moody's Investors Service, Governor Jim Justice is urging the West Virginia Legislature to pass legislation authorizing employee furloughs. The proposed legislation will give the Governor the ability to issue an executive order to furlough state workers in response to our budget crisis. Also, the bill will define the rights of state employees with respect to their employee benefits during the furlough period.

For the current budget year, ending June 30, 2017, the expected deficit is over $123 million and next year's projected budget deficit is approaching $500 million. Failing to pass the Governor's Save Our State (S.O.S) Budget will make West Virginia's budget crisis even worse. Moody's praised Governor Justice for not being afraid to get his hands dirty.

"Because West Virginia's finances are such a dog's mess, furlough legislation is a necessary precaution to stop the bleeding if we don't act," said Governor Jim Justice. "West Virginia's credit was downgraded because our state keeps kicking the can down the road, and it will get worse if we don't wake up. The longer it takes to pass my Save Our State plan and fix the budget crisis, the deeper we'll be in the ditch and it will require furloughs."

The furlough legislation would be another tool for Governor Justice to prevent West Virginia from spiraling into a financial black hole.