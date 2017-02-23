Reward offered in Princeton double-homicide

Investigators in Princeton continue to search for answers in the shooting deaths of two people back in September.

David Hazelwood, 50 and Kathy Joe Vance, 60 were shot on September 9, 2016 inside a mobile home on Turnbull Street in the Kirby Addition area of Princeton. Hazelwood died instantly. Vance died a few weeks later.

According to Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, it appears the shootings occurred during a drug-related robbery.

"The Mercer County Sheriff's Department has run into a wall on this. Because of that, we are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have," says Sitler.

Sitler says the home was occupied by several people and there are three "persons of interest" in the case.

"David deserved better than this," says brother Danny Hazelwood. "He didn't deserve to die that way, I mean, who would."

The family of the David Hazelwood and Kathy Joe Vance are offering a "substantial" reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for their murders.

If you have any information on the shooting deaths of David Hazelwood and Kathy Joe Vance, contact Detective Jeff Ellison with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office at 304-487-8480.

