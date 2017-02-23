Woman wanted in connection with Bluefield purse theft

The suspected purse thief is pictured here along with an unidentified male.

Police in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with the purse theft.

The purse was stolen on January 25 at the Walmart store in Bluefield, Virginia. Officers say stolen debit/ credit cards have been used at multiple places. The security photos attached to this story were acquired from at a store in Giles County, Virginia.

If you have any information on the identity and/ or whereabouts of the suspected purse thief, call the Bluefield, Virginia Police at 276-326-2621.