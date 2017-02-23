Alpha sells idled Kentucky coal mine

Alpha Natural Resource Holdings, Inc.has sold an idled surface mine in eastern Kentucky.

According to a company news release, the Coalgood mining complex in Harlan County was sold to JRL Coal LLC out of Marietta, Georgia.

The mine has been idle since 2012 and has "nearly 12 million tons of high quality thermal coal reserves."

"The divestiture of the Coalgood mining complex represents our ongoing dedication to our strategic plan regarding idled assets,k which has been to identify non-strategic properties for divestiture, thereby allowing Alpha to reduce its footprint," said Alpha CEO David Stetson. "In this case, we will transfer six permits, reduce bonding by $6 million and also reduce our ARO in the future years by a significant amount."

The terms of the agreement are not being released.

