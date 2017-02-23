Ansted Middle School break-in reported

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at a local school.

At around 6 am Wednesday, Fayette County Dispatch got the call of an apparent break-in at Ansted Middle School. When deputies responded to the scene they found that someone had forced open a door into the cafeteria.

Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office tells us surveillance camera footage shows that there was a single male perpetrator wearing a mask and that the break-in happened at around 4 in the morning. The suspect stole two laptop computers and one 55" TV, which was mounted on the wall in the cafeteria. This incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County.