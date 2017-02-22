Officer involved shooting in Princeton

It all began around 3:45 this afternoon at the Exxon station off exit nine in Princeton.

Eyewitness Randy Lurie says, "I saw the guy and he was standing on the side of the road over there. He kept pulling his knife out and waving it around. It looked like there was something wrong with him."

Randy Lurie and others became concerned, so Randy called the police. When State Troopers arrived, they tried to calm the man down.

"The police officers were asking him to stop, to put the knife down, but he just kept walking," Lurie says.

Troopers allowed the suspect, 26 year-old Kyle Copson, to wander over to the Hardee's parking lot, before surrounding him.

"Then he lunged at one of the officers... the officer had his gun drawn and told him to stop. But the guy kept coming, and they shot him."

Randy is from Cleveland, Ohio originally, and says he never expected to see anything like this, down here in Princeton.

"It's a pretty nice community around here. I didn't expect to pull into the gas station and see all this, and, it's a tragedy."

Randy says he recorded the ordeal on his cell phone. State Police asked to borrow his phone, so they could save a copy of the video for evidence.