Officer involved shooting in Princeton

On Friday, a Raleigh County jury returned "not guilty" verdicts in the drug trial of Marquel Ali, a former Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy. Ali faced three counts of possession of marijuana and heroin with all charges stemming from his arrest back in June 2015. At the time, police said they found a duffel bag containing $2,000 worth of marijuana and heroin in a car Ali was traveling in with his cousin. This was Ali's second trial, as the first ended in a mistrial.More >>
On Friday, a Raleigh County jury returned "not guilty" verdicts in the drug trial of Marquel Ali, a former Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy. Ali faced three counts of possession of marijuana and heroin with all charges stemming from his arrest back in June 2015. At the time, police said they found a duffel bag containing $2,000 worth of marijuana and heroin in a car Ali was traveling in with his cousin. This was Ali's second trial, as the first ended in a mistrial.More >>
(WVVA) Strong and even a few severe thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible on Saturday. The main threat for our area will be damaging winds and hail.More >>
(WVVA) Strong and even a few severe thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible on Saturday. The main threat for our area will be damaging winds and hail.More >>
Tazewell Sheriff's Office confirms that Juddy Taylor, is the man arrested in Falls Mills on charges from Buchanan County.More >>
Tazewell Sheriff's Office confirms that Juddy Taylor, is the man arrested in Falls Mills on charges from Buchanan County.More >>
Fantastic Friday is here for the summer!More >>
Fantastic Friday is here for the summer!More >>
A Greenbrier County jury found a 69-year-old man guilty of killing his stepdaughter during a domestic dispute.More >>
A Greenbrier County jury found a 69-year-old man guilty of killing his stepdaughter during a domestic dispute.More >>
Barnwood Living Showroom is having their grand opening in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.More >>
Barnwood Living Showroom is having their grand opening in White Sulphur Springs Saturday.More >>
Memorial Day weekend gives families a three-day holiday to enjoy themselves, but it also is an opportunity for major fund raising for service organizations. If you are thinking about leaving West Virginia for Memorial Day weekend, you might want to think again.More >>
Memorial Day weekend gives families a three-day holiday to enjoy themselves, but it also is an opportunity for major fund raising for service organizations. If you are thinking about leaving West Virginia for Memorial Day weekend, you might want to think again.More >>
An independent national agency is joining investigations into this week's explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant that left the owner and an employee dead.More >>
An independent national agency is joining investigations into this week's explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant that left the owner and an employee dead.More >>