WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/22

Bluefield, WV

WVSSAC Girls Sectionals 2/22

AA Region 3 Section 1

Westside 37 Wyoming East 35

Westside wins section, will face Bluefield/River View loser in regional.  Wyoming East will travel to Bluefield/River View winner.

AA Region 3 Section 2

Bluefield 65 James Monroe 35

River View 54 Pikeview 37

Championship: River View at Bluefield 7 pm Friday

AAA Region 3 Section 2

Greenbrier East 71 Riverside 39

Princeton 68 Beckley 65 OT

Championship: Princeton at Greenbrier East 7 pm Friday

