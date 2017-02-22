Greenbrier East engineering team unveiling project to public

In October, the Greenbrier East Engineering team was selected for the Lemelson-MIT InveTeam grant.

Their project involves using re-purposed cardboard to construct building bricks and tomorrow night, the students will undergo their grant technical review. They will unveil their project to the community at the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

"We feel we are doing an important thing here and we want to get as much emotion as possible. This is a big deal. It's something that's only happened twice in West Virginia and we're proud of it and we want to show it off to everybody else," said Greenbrier East engineering student, Logan Porter.

The unveiling begins at 5:30 PM at the Visitor's Center in downtown Lewisburg.