Concord Basketball prepares for stretch run

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

It is now crunch time for the Concord basketball teams. Both the men and women need good performances in their final two games to make the Mountain East tournament, and both sides have complete control of their own destiny.

The men have won 5 out of their last 6 league games including a sweep of the Ohio schools last weekend. The Mountain Lions will host Charleston tomorrow night at the Carter Center. Their previous meeting came back in December when the Golden Eagles jumped out to a big lead and didn't look back. With their recent streak, Concord has gotten into the final 10 teams to make the tournament, and head coach Todd May says his guys are feeling pretty good heading into the most crucial time of the year. "This time is when you want to be playing your best basketball. Our confidence is really high right now. I believe this team and I know that they can doing anything these next couple weeks" said May.

To the womens side, where Concord is in a must win situation. The Lady Mountain Lions are a game out of the final spot in the Mountain East tournament. Thursday night will be a game against Charleston. A team which they blew a 17 point lead to on the road back in December. This young Concord team will be looking for any sort of momentum heading to next year, and head coach Kenny Osbourne says a tournament berth would be the right way to go. "Its so big and to come back in spring workouts and say hey at least we made it and this is what we have to do to get better. Maybe the 2nd week in February we got clinched and now we can get better on our game and that type of thing. At least we have a opportunity to do it, and the ball is in our court" said Osbourne.