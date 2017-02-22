Rebuilding history in Union

November 8th, a fire in Union destroyed an historic landmark, but there was never a question about rebuilding. It was about what could be saved?

Hall Tavern owner, Tammy Brown revisits the devastating night, “I was home, I got a call around 11:30 that it was on fire so we came down here, of course it's up in flames all I could do is stand back and watch.”

She says that she felt helpless and all she wanted to do was try to save anything, but she knew she couldn't.

There was a fresh landscape by the end of November and construction company, Brown and Son, immediately went to work to rebuild the Hall Tavern.

Not everything was destroyed in the fire, they were able to save some of the original wood from the historic home originally built in 1920. They used this wood to build the counter-top for the bar, you see when you first walk into the Tavern.

Not only have they been working hard on the restaurant as a whole, but chef Melissa Grahm has already rebuilt the menu.

The kitchen in the historic home she says was nice, but she is excited about her new kitchen because the flow will be better and she hopes that customers can enjoy their food much faster.

Melissa has added more dishes to the menu and they are going to add a Sunday lunch buffet. One even they plan to keep is the seafood buffet they had the first of every month.

The grand opening date hasn't been decided on, but the owners are hoping to serve their first meal in a couple of weeks.