Mercer County Schools awards its teacher of the year with a handcrafted desk

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
MONTCALM, WV (WVVA) -

A Montcalm High School educator received a special gift on Wednesday.

Math teacher Robin Buckland was given a brand new, handcrafted desk. It is her reward for being named the 2017 Teacher of the Year for Mercer County.

The ceremony was held in the school gymnasium.

Students say Ms. Buckland is willing to tutor students before and after school. Ms. Buckland has been teaching for thirty years and has no immediate plans to retire.

