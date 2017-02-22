UPDATE: Cross Lanes man shot, killed by state troopers in Princeton

Wednesday evening, West Virginia State Police Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Baylous, released the identity of the man killed by troopers in an altercation near the Hardee's restaurant off Meadowfield Lane.

Baylous identifies the man as 26 year-old Kyle Copson of Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

In the news release sent to WVVA News Wednesday night, Lt. Baylous described what was also shared by eyewitnesses directly to WVVA News reporter James McDowell, that troopers tried to get Copson to drop a knife that he had been seen brandishing. During that confrontation, Copson appeared to refuse commands by the troopers but instead came at one of the officers.

At that point, at least two officers opened fire on Copson, who died at the scene.

Below is the news release sent to WVVA News:

On February 22, 2017, at approximately 3:40pm, two Troopers assigned to the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, responded to a report of a male suspect brandishing a large knife on Meadowfield Lane in Princeton, West Virginia, near the Hardees Restaurant. Upon arrival, the Troopers encountered Mr. Kyle Copson (26 years of age, from Cross Lanes, West Virginia). The Troopers gave Mr. Copson numerous verbal commands to drop the knife but he refused to obey the commands. Mr. Copson was acting erratic and making verbal threats to harm the Troopers. As the Troopers continued giving verbal commands to Mr. Copson to drop the knife, he lunged toward one of the Troopers in an attempt to stab him. Both Troopers responded to the immediate threat and fired their department issued weapons. Mr. Copson died at the scene, as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mercer County.

The call came in to dispatchers at 3:45 p.m. as suspicious activity on gas station Meadowfield Lane in Princeton.

The West Virginia State Police confirmed the shooting in a tweet.

WVSP confirms an officer involved shooting in Princeton this afternoon.

As of 5:00 p.m., officers with the West Virginia State Police and Mercer County Sheriff's Office are on scene along with members of the Princeton Rescue Squad.

