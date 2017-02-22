HOMETOWN HERO: JUDY YOUNG

They're the heroes that enter our lives at our weakest times. First responders are all brave men and women in their own right.

In a small community in Greenbrier County...on a small hill right off Route 92... Judy Young is in her second home...the rescue and fire department. At 72 years young, Judy is not slowing down. She has been donating her time to the department for more than 30 years.

"To me, I think God puts each person on the earth to do certain things, and I think he put me on here to help people, and I enjoy helping people," says Judy.

In the world of fire and rescue, every day is unpredictable. You can be thrown into a life or death situation at a moment's notice.

"You never know when it's going to go off. You have to be ready anytime 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," says Judy.

And you may be thinking...wouldn't Judy, in her early 70s, want to take a break and just relax. She said she's tried, but a higher power called her back.

"Somebody got sick one day, and I said 'Lord, if you'll let me pass this test one more time, I'll be an EMT again.' So I've been one ever since, and as long as the Lord keeps me able to get in and out of the ambulance, I'm going to do it," says Judy.

Even though she is officially the 'Hometown Hero,' Judy says the Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department is full of heroes in their own right....a family of everyday citizens that answer the call no matter what. And for now, Judy plans to keep answering the call...for that, she is definitely a 'Hometown Hero.'

"I think it's great that somebody thought enough of me to do that, and I sure appreciate it. I don't do it for any praise, I just love to help people," says Judy.

The Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department responds to about 100 calls a year. Right now, they are operating with a staff of about 20 brave public servants.

