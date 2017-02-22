Bristol woman pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

A Bristol woman admits to healthcare fraud involving her mentally and physically disabled son.

Melissa Harr, 49, of Bristol, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia.

According to court documents, Melissa Harr, along with husband Bryan Harr Sr., 40, were submitting time sheets claiming that Deborah Branch, 64, assisted their child who suffers from disabilities, when in fact no services had been completed. The Harr’s and Branch collected more than $350,000 from Virginia Medicaid’s Department of Medical Assistance Services throughout a five year time period from January 2010 to September 2015.

Bryan Harr Sr. and Branch have been charged as part of this conspiracy as well.