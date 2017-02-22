Princeton robbery suspect accepts plea agreement

A woman caught trying to rob a store in Princeton after a bystander tackled her in the parking lot had a second plea hearing Wednesday.

Amy Davis, 39, entered a guilty plea to second degree robbery in front of Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. You may recall, Davis entered a plea to first degree robbery and escape over the summer but withdrew the agreement a few months later on sentencing day.

Davis was arrested for the January 9, 2016 robbery of the Little General Store on Meadowfield Lane in Princeton. Earlier that same week she tried to rob the S&S Express in Green Valley. That robbery was foiled by a customer who tackled Davis in the store parking lot. While being questioned by troopers with the West Virginia State Police in Princeton, she managed to escape custody and ran off. Davis was found the next day.

Davis is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail without bond. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8.