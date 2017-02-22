West Virginia Senator boosted by recent coal victories

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) In a Congress deeply divided over the policies of a new president, one West Virginia lawmaker has emerged as an emissary to the White House; a man with the President's ear on a range of issues from health care to coal.



The name of U.S Senator Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia, was floated for the Sec. of Energy in December. He even went to Trump Tower to meet with Pres. Donald Trump during cabinet picks.



But on Tuesday, he told WVVA News why his most important work right now is in the U.S. Senate.



"A lot of people just say, well, you're a Democrat or you're a Republican. I'm going to be against anything you want to do. That's not who I am and that's not why the people of West Virginia sent me here. I'm going to make things happen and find a path forward."



Sen. Manchin was one of few Democrats on hand at the White House as Pres. Donald Trump signed into law legislation repealing the Stream Buffer Rule this February. While supporters of the legislation argued it protected waterways from surface mines, opponents called it a job killer; repetitive regulations designed to kill the coal industry.



"The bottom line is when you have four hundred additional regulations on top of what we already have, it makes it an unbearable burden," said Sen. Manchin, who supported the repeal.



The senior Senator from West Virginia is also hoping to use his leverage with the president this Spring; when the Miner's Protection Act will be considered in the Senate. The legislation promises lifetime health care and pensions to retired miners and their families.



"If Mitch McConnell would just allow it to come up for a vote, it would pass overwhelmingly on the floor. That's how much support we have. We have all the Democrats signed off and 10-15 Republicans," said Sen. Manchin, who feels confident the health care part will pass. "We have all the votes we need."



But it is also what Sen. Manchin needs, an endangered Democrat in a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump. He is one of 25 Democrats that will be defending their seat next year to just eight Republicans; an election that could have a considerable impact if Republicans secure enough seats for a filibuster-proof Senate majority.



"People remember that the United States of America is still the greatest hope. There's seven billion people on the planet and only 330 million of them live here. So we still have to be that beacon of hope," adds Sen. Manchin.