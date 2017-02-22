Top chef's battle child abuse

April 7th at 5 PM the doors of the Chuck Mathena Center will open and hold the second annual 'Top Chefs Battle Child Abuse.'

This event helps raise money for the Child Protect of Mercer County, an organization dedicated to helping children of Mercer County who struggle with child abuse.

Child abuse survivor, Jessica Basham says, “if somebody had gotten more involved when I was going through what I went through, I may not have gone through that as long and so I'm very, very passionate about helping other kids so they don't have to go through the struggles I went through.”

The dinner starts with a salad provided by Chic Fil'a and then the first chef's meal is served, then the second, and so on. This year 4 chef's are participating in the event and Clint Neel is hoping that the trophy will be brought back to his restaurant, Your Grate Escape.

Each chef prepares one dish with a protein, vegetable and a starch, but it's up to the audience to determine who brings the Top Chef Trophy back to their restaurant.

At the event, each guest receives a card that lists each chef's meal, so they can rate them 1 through 4. At the end of the night, the tallies are totaled and then winner is announced and awarded the traveling 'Top Chef' trophy.

Already more than half of the tables are sold, and starting March 1st general tickets will be sold to the public.