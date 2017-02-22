UPDATE: Senior Alert canceled for 84-year-old

Authorities have ended their search for an 84-year-old missing man.

According to a spokesperson with the Virginia State Police, James Lovett "has been safely located in Georgia."

Lovett went missing on Sunday from a residence in Bristol, Virginia.

SENIOR ALERT:

The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of their Fourth Division, Area 26 office, Wytheville, Virginia, on 02-21-2017at 2250 hours.

The Virginia State Police are looking for James J. Lovett, a white male, 84 years old, 6’ 1” tall, weighing 167 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered long sleeve shirt, blue checkered long pants, blue checkered jacket, and tan loafers.

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 02-19-2017 at 0930 hours, at 23069 Clayman Valley Road, Bristol, Virginia.

Additional information: Mr. Lovett is without his required medications. He should be driving a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis, 4-door sedan, black in color, with Tennessee license plates 578-GSV.

Please contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 with any information.

RELATED LINK