UPDATE: Senior Alert canceled for 84-year-old

The Mountain Festival returns to Bluefield this Tuesday and bringing back some of the things we missed most.More >>
The Mountain Festival returns to Bluefield this Tuesday and bringing back some of the things we missed most.More >>
One Wyoming County family welcomed a couple of surprise visitors earlier this week.More >>
One Wyoming County family welcomed a couple of surprise visitors earlier this week.More >>
Deputies in Mingo County arrested two men after finding used syringes near a park.More >>
Deputies in Mingo County arrested two men after finding used syringes near a park.More >>
Viewer photos of storm damage and high water across the two Virginias.More >>
Viewer photos of storm damage and high water across the two Virginias.More >>
As technology gets faster and changes by the day, officials with Tazewell County Public Library wanted to ensure its residents are doing everything possible to stay secure by hosting an Internet Security Session.More >>
As technology gets faster and changes by the day, officials with Tazewell County Public Library wanted to ensure its residents are doing everything possible to stay secure by hosting an Internet Security Session.More >>
"Get a little mud on your tires" by Brad Paisley is the song ATV riders on listening to after several days of rain.More >>
"Get a little mud on your tires" by Brad Paisley is the song ATV riders on listening to after several days of rain.More >>
On Memorial Day, a local gym in Greenbrier County is hosting "Memorial Day Murph."More >>
On Memorial Day, a local gym in Greenbrier County is hosting "Memorial Day Murph."More >>
In December 2016, Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service and Union Rescue merged, but less than six months later, Union Rescue is responding only 12 hour days compared to 24 care.More >>
In December 2016, Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service and Union Rescue merged, but less than six months later, Union Rescue is responding only 12 hour days compared to 24 care.More >>