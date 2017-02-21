WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/21 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/21

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

A Region 3 Section 1

Fayetteville 60 Pocahontas Co 56

Charleston Catholic 49 Midland Trail 34

Championship: Charleston Catholic vs. Fayetteville 7 pm Thursday at Oak Hill

A Region 3 Section 2

Montcalm 40 Greater Beckley 27 

Meadow Bridge 39 Mt View 34

Semifinal: Montcalm vs. Summers Co 6 pm Thursday at Princeton

Semifinal: Meadow Bridge vs. Greenbrier West 8 pm Thursday at Princeton

