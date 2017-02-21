Richlands Boys pick up first regional win; Graham Boys, Narrows - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Richlands Boys pick up first regional win; Graham Boys, Narrows Girls fall

Posted:

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

VHSL 2A West Boys Regional Quarterfinals

Richlands 62 Union 46

Gate City 78 Graham 63

Semifinal: Richlands vs. Chatham 8 pm Thursday at James River

1A West Girls Regional Quarterfinals

George Wythe 74 Narrows 16

