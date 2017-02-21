Bluefield College Baseball dominates Bluefield State

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Baseball team took care of rival Bluefield State on Tuesday night at Bowen Field 13-4. The Rams had 19 hits and had 4 players with 2 RBIs each. Alex Haas picked up the win for the Rams throwing 5 innings while giving up 3 runs off of 5 hits. Bluefield College improves to 5-3 on the year, Bluefield State drops to 2-4.