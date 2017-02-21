Hokie Men edge Clemson

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team just got past Clemson on Tuesday night at the Cassel Coliseum 71-70. The Hokies were led by Zach Leday who had 19 points and 8 rebounds. Justin Bibbs and Ahmed Hill each had 12 points. With the win, they improve to 19-8 overall and 8-7 in the ACC. Up next, they will travel to Boston College on Saturday. Tipoff will be at 4 pm.