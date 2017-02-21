Hokie Men edge Clemson - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokie Men edge Clemson

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech Mens Basketball team just got past Clemson on Tuesday night at the Cassel Coliseum 71-70.  The Hokies were led by Zach Leday who had 19 points and 8 rebounds.  Justin Bibbs and Ahmed Hill each had 12 points.  With the win, they improve to 19-8 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.  Up next, they will travel to Boston College on Saturday.  Tipoff will be at 4 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.