Residents in Summers Co. community discuss waterline extension project

Water is a necessity of life, and for many of us, it's readily available.

However, for some residents in the Summers County community of Jumping Branch, access to clean water is not only limited, it can also be costly.

But Tuesday night, a public meeting regarding a public-private waterline extension project may provide the solution residents have been waiting years for.

Residents like Greg Angell, know better than to take water for granted.

"My pump went out,” Angell said. “As they were pulling the pump some rocks started to fall, so I had to have a 700 foot liner put in my well. It was a substantial cost."

The cost? Around $7,000 dollars.

Angell isn't the only one in Jumping Branch anxiously awaiting access to public water. He says his neighbor's well no longer produces any water.

“It went dry on him about two years ago, and he's having to haul water usually 2 or 3 times a week,” Angell said.

According to Eric Combs, with the West Virginia Region 1 Planning and Development Council, even residents with a consistent water supply may face health risks.

"This area is troubled with high sulfur and iron content in the wells that do actually have a quantifiable source of water,” Combs said. “There is also problems with E. coli, probably from the farms nearby."

Tuesday night's meeting at Jumping Branch Elementary School was the first in a long series of steps needed to secure funding to green light the project that could take as long as three years to get started.

A wait that residents like Greg Angell says he's willing to bear.

"If enough fire hydrants are installed and that causes the fire department I.S.O. rating to go down, everyone in the community is going to see a benefit from it in reduced insurance costs," Angell said.

Officials in charge of the project say 80 percent of residents eligible to receive public water must sign a 36 month user agreement for the project to be feasible.

The main areas being considered for the project run along Broomstraw Ridge Rd. and Madams Creek Rd.

Some other roads that run along these two roads are also being considered.

Combs says to contact the West Virginia Region 1 Planning and Development Council office at 304-431-7225 to find out if the property you own falls along the areas being considered to receive public water and how you can up.