Princeton chaplain counsels families, responders after deadly fires

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
The role of a chaplain is to provide mental and spiritual counseling to the families of fire victims at the scene.

Chaplain Danny Gunnoe of Princeton Rescue Squad says "You just go and listen. It's not as much talking as it is just listening to them." 

Then chaplains provide the same counseling to the emergency personnel themselves. 

Gunnoe explains, "I bring our crews in after a bad call, and we sit and talk, one-on-one. I will say, 'Are you okay?'" When I'm satisfied that they are, we have prayer, then I hug them and tell them I love them. Never let them out of this room without saying that. They need to hear that."

