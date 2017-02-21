Independence Wrestling gunning for many records at the State Tournament

Coal City, WV

WVVA-TV

One of the growing dynasties in the state of West Virginia hails in the southern part of the state, but its not in football or basketball, its in wrestling. Over the past few years no one has dominated the sport quite like Independence. Who looks to break a lot of records this weekend.

The Patriots will be gunning for their 4th AA/A state title in a row starting on Thursday at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington. This group sports 5 guys who are ranked number one in their weight class including state champions Jacob Hart, Noah Adams, and Connor Gibson. Hart will be going his 4th, Adams his 3rd, and Gibson his 2nd state title. To go along with another team crown, the Patriots will also be gunning for the scoring record, and they believe they have the tools and talent to do so. "We are not looking back at who's chasing us. We've been chasing something for a couple years trying to break the scoring record and if our goals are set there and we are chasing that as hard as we can I don't think people behind us can catch us" said head coach Cliff Warden. Our goal is to set the team scoring record at the State Tournament. That's been our goal all season. Our goal isn't just to win by a little bit, we want to break the record and win by a lot" said Jacob Hart.