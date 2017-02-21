Town of Richwood celebrates after generous donation to West Virginia

It's a day to rejoice in Richwood after the Federal Home Loan Bank in Pittsburgh donated $2.3 million to the communities in West Virginia.

"It's a great day for celebration but, you know, this is sort of the tip of the hour of receiving the money. We're grateful to accept it on behalf of our sister cities throughout West Virginia," Mayor of Richwood, Dr. Bob Henry Baber.

Now, residents in Richwood can focus on getting back on track.

"It's probably not going to make as big a dent as we would like, but it will I think help to get people back in their houses. Make them safe and also, build new houses. So, it's the rebirth of Richwood and I think you see everyone is really dedicated to it," U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said.

"What you have today is growth and development. This money here is going to be for new housing and for the rehab of forty homes, up to $15,000 each in Richwood, West Virginia. That's just in Richwood. This is huge for the town of Richwood and I'm so grateful," added Mayor Dr. Bob Henry Baber.

Throughout the devastation, Richwood has been much more than just a town.

"They've been my family. They've been my support. Everyone is always checking every day to see if we're needing anything or to keep our spirits up, to keep us fighting. I couldn't have been as strong as I am without my community. As long as you have heart in a community, you have a community," Richwood flood victim, Cindy Arbaugh, said.