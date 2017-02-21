CAPITOL BEAT: Moody's downgrades West Virginia's debt rating

Charleston, W.Va. (WVVA) In a surprise announcement by Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday, West Virginia's debt rating was downgraded from an Aa2 from Aa1.



The score from one of the three biggest ratings agencies was driven by a burgeoning half a billion dollar budget deficit.



Shortly after learning of the decision, Gov. Jim Justice hosted a press conference in the Capitol with West Virginia's Sec. of Revenue Dave Hardy.

"All I can say is this just makes me sick. That's all there is to it," said Gov. Justice in response to the decision that will affect approximately $393.6 million in outstanding debt.

Moody's Investor Services gave the following reasons for the debt rating downgrade in a press release on Tuesday.

"The downgrade of the general obligation and related lease ratings reflects the recent multi-year trend of growing structural imbalance between annual expenditures and available resources, which is generally inconsistent with a Aa1 rating. While the state has used a mixture of revenue enhancements, expenditure reductions and reserves to close budget gaps, revenues continue to lag budgeted estimates and the structural imbalance is likely to continue at least through 2018. Additionally, while the economy has begun to stabilize some, the demographic profile remains weak. Pension liabilities remain above average and the state's debt burden could increase under the Governor's new infrastructure proposal."



To read more about factors that led to the decision, visit: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Downgrades-State-of-West-Virginias-GO-to-Aa2-outlook--PR_903827804



West Virginia lawmakers were in the midst of week three in an eight week session when the decision was announced on Tuesday.



While Republican lawmakers have found some common ground with the Democratic governor, there is still plenty of disagreement when it comes to increasing the tax burden on West Virginians.



"I'm very supportive of the highways. I would like for adequate money to be allocated for highways, whether you call it the governor's plan or somebody else's," said Sen. Chandler Swope, (R) District 6.



There seems to be considerable support for the Governor's highway plan among Republicans, but many lawmakers are still divided over how to pay for it.



"Being a minority, you can't just up and do things that you thought you could do until you get here and you find out you've got a back seat, so to speak," said Del. Shirley Love, (D) District 32, a supporter of the Governor's budget plan.



So far, there have been discussions of a possible income tax break and refinancing of the state's pension system, but the details of an alternate budget proposal in the House and Senate are still in the early stages.



"I'm getting a lot of calls from my constituents. But as soon as I know, they'll know," said Del. Ed Evans, (D) District 26.



Once the clock runs out on lawmakers, it will be up to Gov. Jim Justice to make hard decisions to address the nearly half a billion dollar deficit.



"You have a lot of delegates in the chamber who have signed pledges not to raise taxes. And if they want to abide by that, it's going to make it hard on someone, and that someone is Jim Justice," adds Del. Love.