Former Norton parks supervisor sentenced for trading sex for community service

The former Norton, Virginia parks and recreation supervisor is sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for coercing women on probation to perform sex acts in exchange for community service hours.

Michael Todd Lintz, 52, also received three years of probation following his release from prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lintz previously admitted to using his position to engage in sex on multiple occasions with one woman who was assigned to do community service. According to court documents, he lied under oath when he testified on her behalf about her community service hours.

Prosecutors say Lintz attempted to coerce another woman on probation to have sex with him. One day in August 2015, Lintz took the worker back to his home and showed her a pornographic video. He then "showed her his genitals" and "described what it was like to have sex with him." The female worker recorded the conversations.

There were at least seven victims over a seven year span. Lintz previously entered a plea to one count of obstruction of justice and one count of using his authority to engage in coercive sexual relations with a female victim, willfully depriving her of her right to bodily integrity.