February 2017: More than 100 indicted in Mercer County

Wayne Hartley and Angela Graham are charged in the brutal beating of an 81-year-old Bluefield woman for drug money.

More than 100 men and women have been indicted by the latest Grand Jury in Mercer County.

Charges include arson, attempted murder, battery, bigamy, burglary, child neglect, drug offenses, driving intoxicated, robbery, sexual assault, and voluntary manslaughter.

Angela Graham, 41, and Wayne Hartley, 44, of Bluefield, WV are each charged in connection the the brutal beating of an 81-year-old woman for drug money. It happened last month at a home on Wythe Avenue. Police say the victim, Hartley's mother, was hit with a baseball bat, sledge hammer, and rolling pin. Click here to read a previous report.

The Grand Jury met last week and returned indictments against 107 people.