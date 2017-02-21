February 2017: More than 100 indicted in Mercer County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The prosecution rested in the case against a former Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy accused of dealing drugs on Thursday.More >>
A Wise, Virginia man is sentenced to two years probation for illegally harvesting 246 ginseng roots from the National Forest.More >>
An explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant has killed two people and injured a third.More >>
A Coal City man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face after police say intruders forced their way into his home.More >>
A resident of Weston WV has been reported missing.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley fast food establishment went out with a bang on Thursday.More >>
Most of the area has received several inches of rain already, and flooding due high creeks/streams and runoff will be possible.More >>
Mercer County Schools names its valedictorians and salutatorians for the class of 2017.More >>
