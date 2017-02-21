UPDATE: Two fatalities confirmed in Bluewell fire

Fire investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire in Bluewell.

The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Don Minnix Lane. Firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched to the scene.There are two confirmed fatalities. Family members tell WVVA the victims are Hubert Stepp, 89, and his son Benjamin Stepp, 54.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office and the Mercer County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Look for more details on this story as they become available.

-Post by Wayne Stafford

One house fire in the Bluewell area brought 6 local fire departments to the scene.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 2:40 this morning of a house fire off of Don Minnix Ln.

Green Valley, Bluewell, Montcalm, Bramwell and Bluefield Fire Departments and Bluefield Rescue Squad all arrived on scene. As of 5:30 this morning crews were still on scene fighting hot spots. Dispatch is unaware if the house was occupied. However, a Neighbor tells us that the home was occupied by an 89-year-old man. No one was taken to the hospital. The fire marshal was called to the scene.

Stick with WVVA as the latest details become available.