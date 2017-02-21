UPDATE: Two fatalities confirmed in Bluewell fire

A resident of Weston WV has been reported missing. Cecil Whitt III was last heard from around late March and early April. Although he is a resident of Weston and employed in Washingtonville Pennsylvania, he has ties in the Beckley area.More >>
A resident of Weston WV has been reported missing. Cecil Whitt III was last heard from around late March and early April. Although he is a resident of Weston and employed in Washingtonville Pennsylvania, he has ties in the Beckley area.More >>
A Coal City man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face after police say intruders forced their way into his home.More >>
A Coal City man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face after police say intruders forced their way into his home.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley fast food establishment went out with a bang on Thursday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Beckley fast food establishment went out with a bang on Thursday.More >>
Most of the area has received several inches of rain already, and flooding due high creeks/streams and runoff will be possible.More >>
Most of the area has received several inches of rain already, and flooding due high creeks/streams and runoff will be possible.More >>
Mercer County Schools names its valedictorians and salutatorians for the class of 2017.More >>
Mercer County Schools names its valedictorians and salutatorians for the class of 2017.More >>
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Mercer County voted to suspend the "Bible in the School" program at 19 county elementary schools. The board is reviewing its elementary curriculum, which includes the Bible classes.More >>
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Mercer County voted to suspend the "Bible in the School" program at 19 county elementary schools. The board is reviewing its elementary curriculum, which includes the Bible classes.More >>