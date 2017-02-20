Carter and West lead WVU to win over Texas

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Men got another Big 12 win at home. This time over Texas on Monday night in the Coliseum 77-62. The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 24 points, and Lamont West who had 23 points. With the win, WVU is now 22-6 and 10-5 in the Big 12. Up next, they will travel to TCU on Saturday.