Carter and West lead WVU to win over Texas

Morgantown, WV

The West Virginia Men got another Big 12 win at home.  This time over Texas on Monday night in the Coliseum 77-62.  The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 24 points, and Lamont West who had 23 points.  With the win, WVU is now 22-6 and 10-5 in the Big 12.  Up next, they will travel to TCU on Saturday.

