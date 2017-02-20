New Yoga studio opening soon in uptown Beckley

AT LAST NIGHT'S SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, MERCER COUNTY VOTED TO SUSPEND THE "BIBLE IN THE SCHOOL" PROGRAM AT 19 COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.More >>
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Mercer County voted to suspend the "Bible in the School" program at 19 county elementary schools. The board is reviewing its elementary curriculum, which includes the Bible classes.
According to Raleigh County dispatch, there was a call of a possible shooting on Abney Road in Coal City, West Virginia. The call came in at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Raleigh County Sheriff's office and emergency crews were still on scene as of 3:30 a.m. We do have confirmation that at least one person has been transported to a local hospital. Stay with WVVA as this story develops.
Some new art installations are going up around Beckley's uptown and bike trails thanks to a grant from Try This WV.
A Virginia man pleads guilty to stealing nearly $100K in military equipment used to support the Marine One helicopter fleet that transports the president.
Business leaders from the Tazewell area got together this afternoon for "Business over Brunch."
After 11 months and 29 rebuilt homes, the Mennonite Disaster Service has left Hope Village.