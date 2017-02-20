New Yoga studio opening soon in uptown Beckley

A new business coming to Beckley hopes to take advantage of the evolving uptown business scene.

The Yoga Studio, located at the corner of Kanawha and Main streets, will have its grand opening on February, 27th.

Owner Kacy Korczyk says she's excited to bring a new business that focuses on health and wellness to uptown Beckley.

With WVU Tech completing its move to Beckley this fall, Korczyk believes The Yoga Studio will fit right in.

"I knew I wanted to have a really cool, unique business idea,” Korczyk said. “I'm hoping to get a lot of students and kids involved, and I feel like getting people started early and getting them to be healthy in these ways, will just set them up better for the future."

The Yoga Studio will be Korczyk's second business in uptown.

She opened "On Point Acupuncture" three years ago, and says she's happy to be able to offer residents alternative ways to treat pain, anxiety and depression.