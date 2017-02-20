WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/20 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Girls Sectional Update 2/20

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Girls Sectional Scoreboard 2/20

AA Region 3 Section 1

Westside 68 Independence 20

Wyoming East 85 Oak Hill 23

Championship Game: Wyoming East vs. Westside 7 pm Wednesday at Westside

AA Region 3 Section 2

James Monroe 68 Shady Spring 35 (play in game)

Semifinal Game: James Monroe at Bluefield 7 pm Wednesday

