Phillips looking to make history at Richlands

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

Past 4 years for Luke Phillips has been amazing at Richlands, and he wouldn't want to be anywhere else. "I've just seen this team grow so much since we were freshman and its unbelievable. I love all my teammates and its just crazy. This is our last shot and we have to make the most of it" said Phillips.

Phillips is the school's all time leading scorer. Getting better with each year and each game. "I think I've gotten somewhat stronger. I'm not as strong as I want to be. Somewhat faster, but I have a lot of improving to do."

Luke has been fortunate to play under his dad Fred. Who is his toughest critic, but most trusted advisor. "Luke, you can go all throughout town, Richlands, the school and everyone will tell you how good of a kid Luke is. In saying that, it is nice and special, but it is difficult at times" said head coach Fred Phillips.

"He's always hard on me, but he does a good job of not letting it carry over to the house. What you see out here he's rough on me, but at the house but we try not to bring up basketball too often in the house" said Luke.

The Blue Tornado will host a regional game against Union tomorrow night. As he and his teammates hope to make history by winning the school's first ever regional game. "Tomorrow is what we've been waiting for our whole careers to have a regional game right here just to win. We've been practicing as hard as we can and getting ready."

There is no doubt that Phillips has a career at the next level. But for now, he wants to enjoy his time in Richlands blue. "It doesn't get any better than high school sports in any sport. Just trying to live in the moment and make the most of it."