City of Bluefield wants to "Meet the Millennials"

Some new art installations are going up around Beckley's uptown and bike trails thanks to a grant from Try This WV.More >>
A Virginia man pleads guilty to stealing nearly $100K in military equipment used to support the Marine One helicopter fleet that transports the president.More >>
Business leaders from the Tazewell area got together this afternoon for "Business over Brunch.”More >>
AT LAST NIGHT'S SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, MERCER COUNTY VOTED TO SUSPEND THE "BIBLE IN THE SCHOOL" PROGRAM AT 19 COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.More >>
After 11 months and 29 rebuilt homes, the Mennonite Disaster Service has left Hope Village.More >>
West Virginia's Senate has passed a tax-overhaul bill that would raise the state sales tax from 6 to 7.25 percent then cut all income tax rates next year with a goal of eventually ending them.More >>
