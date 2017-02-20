City of Bluefield wants to "Meet the Millennials"

The city of Bluefield is getting involved with National Entrepreneurship Week by hosting the Meet the Millennials event where existing business owners meet with aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Millennials that are interested in starting a business will be able to sit down with eight different business leaders in the city and region and those existing business owners will tell their story,” said Economic and Development director, Jim Spencer.

Business owners like Shannon Remines, who operates several businesses in the area.

“I was blessed I had so many mentors that would take me by the hand and be able to show me how to go to a bank [and] how to write a loan.”

Spencer says oftentimes millennials with those creative ideas are leaving the city of Bluefield and he's hoping with the event he can convince them to stay and show them that Bluefield supports them.

Jim: Our number one export has not been coal, gas or timber,” said Spencer.

“It's been children. And we've educated our children and sent them off this would allow some of the ones interested in business to stay here and be successful.”

Ansel Ponder is a millennial and brand manager of "3 Up 2 Up" hand symbols that stand for West Virginia. He's one of the businessmen attendees will hear from.

“Put it on paper first. Take that idea and find actual steps to make that dream come to fruition, and don't be afraid to ask for help and don't give up on their dreams,” Ansel Ponder.