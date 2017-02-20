Rainelle community gathering on Tuesday

The Town of Rainelle is holding another Community Gathering on Tuesday.

Like previous community gatherings, it is not just for victims of the flood, but for everyone in the community so they can help it grow. However, this gathering will focus on local foods and what local foods can do for the economy in Western Greenbrier County.

"All of that's focusing, not only on nutritional value of local foods, but also the health benefits, as well as the economic benefits that can come into a region and be able to just look at how that can impact Rainelle and the certain surrounding areas," said Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, Inc.

The Community Gathering will be at Fruits of Labor in Rainelle at 5:30 PM with free meals for 80 people