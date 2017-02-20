Bluefield drivers feel sting of bad roads

Some drivers have long felt that local roads are rough. Shoddy roads, coupled with winter weather, can deliver a one-two punch to vehicles. John Quick of Bland Street Auto says business always picks up this time of year.

"(We) See a lot more tire damage... sidewalls busted... bent rims. The roads are really rough on suspension and steering parts."

The report issued by TRIP states more than 80% of West Virginia's roads are in poor or mediocre condition at best.

Motorist Cassandra Wiggins says, "It makes sense. We're always complaining about the roads around here. If you miss one pot hole, you hit the other one."

With a new season approaching and a new governor in office, many drivers hope West Virginia doesn't rank as high on next year's list.