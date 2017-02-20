UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Mercer County fire

"Get a little mud on your tires" by Brad Paisley is the song ATV riders on listening to after several days of rain.More >>
"Get a little mud on your tires" by Brad Paisley is the song ATV riders on listening to after several days of rain.More >>
The Mountain Festival returns to Bluefield this Tuesday and bringing back some of the things we missed most.More >>
The Mountain Festival returns to Bluefield this Tuesday and bringing back some of the things we missed most.More >>
On Memorial Day, a local gym in Greenbrier County is hosting "Memorial Day Murph."More >>
On Memorial Day, a local gym in Greenbrier County is hosting "Memorial Day Murph."More >>
The stormy weather created issues at one campground in Giles County.More >>
The stormy weather created issues at one campground in Giles County.More >>
In December 2016, Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service and Union Rescue merged, but less than six months later, Union Rescue is responding only 12 hour days compared to 24 care.More >>
In December 2016, Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service and Union Rescue merged, but less than six months later, Union Rescue is responding only 12 hour days compared to 24 care.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The prosecution rested in the case against a former Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy accused of dealing drugs on Thursday.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The prosecution rested in the case against a former Raleigh County Sheriff's deputy accused of dealing drugs on Thursday.More >>
A Wise, Virginia man is sentenced to two years probation for illegally harvesting 246 ginseng roots from the National Forest.More >>
A Wise, Virginia man is sentenced to two years probation for illegally harvesting 246 ginseng roots from the National Forest.More >>
An explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant has killed two people and injured a third.More >>
An explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant has killed two people and injured a third.More >>