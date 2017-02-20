UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Mercer County fire

MATOAKA, WV (AP) State officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside his burned home near Matoaka.

Mercer County Sheriff's Department Detective S.A. Sommers tells local media that the victim's son called 911 after visiting the home Monday afternoon and finding it had burned down.

Arriving officials found a man dead inside. He was identified as 74-year-old Joe Cook.

Sommers says it's not clear when the fire happened. The State Fire Marshal and the State Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEB MINUTE: Difference between "fake news" and "real news"

-Post by Paul Hess

Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire in Mercer County.

The remains of one person were found inside a gutted-out home on Old Giatto Road, according to Capt. Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

It is not known when the fire started. A family member alerted authorities to the scene.

The home is a total loss. Parks says it is apparent a coal/ wood stove was being used as a heating source. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.