New owner has high hopes for old Beckley Newspapers building

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A surprise move by a Beckley attorney has halted demolition of the old Beckley Newspapers building. Attorney Robert Dunlap bought the Prince Street structure just weeks before city leaders had planned to tear it down.



In an tour of the building on Monday, Dunlap showed WVVA News his plans to turn one man's blight into another's beauty.



"The work is going to be incredible...massive. But the payoff will be huge because our city is turning around and Beckley...Beckley matters."



City leaders had planned to use Housing and Urban Dev. (HUD) funding to tear down the building this month, but now that money will be available for other community projects.



"It's a very well built building. I think of it as the rock of Gibraltar. It would take a lot to tear it down," said Councilman Tom Sopher, who hopes saving the building will help to maintain the integrity of the city's Historic District.



After securing the building from vagrants, the next step is renovations, and Dunlap said he has big plans after that.



"I've been approached by a couple different businesses that want to move in. I don't want to give away anything because I have high hopes of someone not coming in and taking their business models. But we do want two commercial entities on the street level and a residence on top."



For the Beckley businessman, the purchase is about more than a piece of property; it is about taking pride in a city he calls home.



"We need this building for tax credits. We need the benefits that the feds give us, but you lose that when you lose your historic district."

Dunlap said the roof has several holes that will need to be replaced and all the electrical wiring has been stripped. He estimates the building will need a couple thousand dollars in repairs before it is up and running again.

